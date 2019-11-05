LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) - A company behind a large proposed data center in Lincoln has bought a large swath of land in the north part of the city.
Agate LLC last week finalized the deal to pay more than $18.6 million for about 600 acres of land northwest of the 56th Street exit on Interstate 80.
Agate filed plans with the city in July for a data center with at least two buildings on about 590 acres of land. A traffic study included with the application said construction could start next year, with the potential for 160 full-time employees by 2022, 480 by 2025 and 960 by 2040.
Agate has a Delaware address on documents filed with the state and appears to be a front company for some other entity.