OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Police say several people — including two children — were seriously injured when a stolen car being chased by western Iowa police slammed into another vehicle in Omaha.

The incident began Thursday evening, when police in Council Bluffs, Iowa, tried to stop a stolen car. Police say the car sped away with police in pursuit.

The car at some point crossed the Missouri River into Omaha, ran a red light and crashed into a sport utility vehicle.

The impact caused two children — ages 12 and 2 — in the SUV's back seat to be thrown out of the vehicle.

The SUV's 18-year-old driver and the driver of the stolen car also suffered broken bones in the crash.

