2 charged in southwest Nebraska slaying plead not guilty

IMPERIAL, Neb. (AP) — Two people accused of kidnapping and killing a woman in southwest Nebraska have pleaded not guilty.Chase County District Court records say Kevin German, of Colorado Springs, Colorado, and Keonna Carter, of Taylorsville, Utah, entered the pleas Tuesday to charges of firs…
ALLIANCE, Neb. (AP) — A highway collision in the Nebraska Panhandle has claimed the life of one driver and seriously injured another.
LEXINGTON, Neb. (AP) — A rollover accident has killed one person and injured another along Interstate 80 in central Nebraska's Dawson County.The crash occurred around 11:45 a.m. Sunday, about 3 miles east of Lexington. Authorities say a westbound pickup truck ran into the median and then rol…
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (AP) — A former director of the North Platte Housing Authorities has been given three years of probation and 24 days of jail time.Forty-four-year-old Jennifer Smith was sentenced Monday. She'd pleaded no contest to felony theft. Prosecutors dropped other charges in exchang…
PLATTSMOUTH, Neb. (AP) — Authorities say three people were taken to an Omaha hospital after being rescued from a residential fire in Plattsmouth.The fire was reported about 12:30 p.m. Monday at a home about two blocks west of City Hall.A 13-year-old girl and an 18-year-old woman were treated…
LEXINGTON, Neb. (AP) — A driver involved in a collision that killed three people in her car is scheduled to be sentenced April 3 in Lexington.
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — The Lincoln school district is about to take a major step in the recovery from a fire that destroyed the district office more than eight years ago.The school board is expected to vote next month on a nearly $1.15 million project agreement to build a backup data center.It…
SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (AP) — A Scottsbluff man is accused of taking more than $250,000 from his aunt.Court records say Barry Neal is charged with felony abuse of a vulnerable adult.Neal offered to help his aunt when her 91-year-old father died in 2017 and she was named the personal representativ…
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Police in Omaha are investigating what caused a fire in a recreational vehicle that killed one person.