2 charged in southwest Nebraska slaying plead not guilty

IMPERIAL, Neb. (AP) — Two people accused of kidnapping and killing a woman in southwest Nebraska have pleaded not guilty.

Chase County District Court records say Kevin German, of Colorado Springs, Colorado, and Keonna Carter, of Taylorsville, Utah, entered the pleas Tuesday to charges of first-degree murder and kidnapping.

They're accused of leaving 22-year-old Annika Swanson, of Imperial, in a drainage pipe in a Chase County pasture on Nov. 14.

The records say Carter told investigators that German beat up Swanson and, accompanied by Carter, forced Swanson down into the pipe.

Using Carter’s information, authorities found and recovered Swanson’s lightly clad body from the pipe.

