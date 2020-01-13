Car driver dies after collision with city snow machine

In other news
BEATRICE, Neb. (AP) — Authorities say a driver died after his car collided with city snow removal machine in Beatrice.First responders were dispatched just after 2 a.m. Sunday on a report that the driver was pinned inside the wreckage of his car. The city machine was removing ridged snow fr…
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — The mother of a Nebraska teenager killed when a stolen vehicle crashed during a police chase is seeking $1 million each from Lincoln police and Lancaster County.Brandy Yost filed claims last month that said the officers involved in the December 2018 chase on Interstate 8…
OGALLALA, Neb. (AP) — The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission is considering limiting the number of visitors at Lake McConaughy and adjacent Lake Ogallala.The commission says the high number of visitors in 2018 and 2019 stretched public safety, basic sanitation services, shower facilities, ca…
BEATRICE, Neb. (AP) — A man has been given 300 days in jail for running into the rear of a farm tractor and killing its driver in southeast Nebraska.Gage County District Court records say 38-year-old Troy Smith, of Crete, was sentenced last week. He'd pleaded no contest to misdemeanor vehicu…
KENESAW, Neb. (AP) — Authorities say a driver died after his pickup truck went out of control on an icy highway in south-central Nebraska's Adams County.The crash occurred around 1:15 p.m. Sunday on U.S. Highway 6/Highway 34 south of Kenesaw.The Adams County Sheriff's Office says the pickup …
IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — At least one death in eastern Iowa is being blamed on a winter storm that slicked Interstate 80.A westbound semitrailer on I-80 crashed early Saturday morning in Cedar County east of Iowa City.The Iowa State Patrol says roads were completely covered in ice when the sem…
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Health officials in Omaha have confirmed that two children have died of complications from influenza this flu season.
GENEVA, Neb. (AP) — A former York County public defender has taken a plea deal and will be sentenced in March.
PAPILLION, Neb. (AP) — A driver accused of running into and killing a 10-year-old girl who was in a suburban Omaha crosswalk pleaded guilty Friday.