California man pleads not guilty in 3 Nebraska crash deaths

KEARNEY, Neb. (AP) — A California truck driver accused of causing a crash that killed three people in south-central Nebraska has pleaded not guilty.

Buffalo County District Court records say Kenneth Kratt, of Madera, California, entered the three manslaughter pleas last month. The records don't list a trial starting date.

Authorities say Kratt’s semitrailer plowed into the rear of a line of vehicles that had slowed for construction Sept. 20 on Interstate 80.

The crash killed a pickup driver, Ryan Vanicek, of Schuyler; and his passenger, Daniel Seelhoff, of Lincoln; as well as Scott Gaylord, of Lincoln, who was driving a sport utility vehicle. 

