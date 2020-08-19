Busy Omaha coronavirus testing site to close this week

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A busy coronavirus testing site in southeastern Omaha is closing this week, so local health care providers are working to find another way to provide more testing in the area that is home to several meatpacking plants and a large Hispanic population.
Andrea Skolkin with the OneWorld health center that helps operate the testing site said there is a clear need for another testing site in the area.
The state’s main testing service, TestNebraska, does operate three drive-through testing locations elsewhere in Omaha, but none of those are close to southeast Omaha.
State officials say they are looking for a good location in the area for a TestNebraska site.