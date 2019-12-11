Bus overturns on Interstate 95 in Maine, 4 passengers hurt

Tags
In other news
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — The school board has scheduled a special election Feb. 11 so voters can decide whether to issue $290 million in bonds to build two more high schools, an elementary and other facilities.The board voted unanimously Tuesday for the bond resolution and authorized district of…
BURNHAM, Maine (AP) — Maine State Police say a charter bus with 35 people on board overturned on Interstate 95 after the driver fell asleep, and four passengers suffered minor injuries.Police say the bus drifted off the road late Tuesday, overturned and came to rest down an embankment in Bur…
LEXINGTON, Neb. (AP) — A trial has been delayed again for a woman who survived a central Nebraska collision that killed three passengers in the car she was driving.Dawson County District Court records say Angelique Kampmann has pleaded not guilty to three counts of manslaughter, driving unde…
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Two Virginia men will serve one year of probation and pay $20,000 each in fines and restitution for illegally shooting wildlife in Nebraska.
BROKEN BOW, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska's attorney general is appealing a county judge's decision to dismiss misdemeanor charges against a local prosecutor.
HEBRON, Neb. (AP) - A southeast Nebraska man accused of shooting two brothers - one fatally - has taken a plea deal in another case.
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) - A Texas man accused of hauling hundreds of pounds of marijuana through Nebraska has been acquitted of drug charges.
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - An 18-year-old has been imprisoned for his role in robbing a pharmacy in an Omaha suburb.
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Dozens of bronze headstone flower vases have been stolen from a cemetery in Lincoln.