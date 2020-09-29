GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (AP) — Grand Island police are investigating the theft of about $250,000 in jewelry and other items after burglars cut through a wall next to the store.

Police say the burglars entered the Oro-Mex Jewelers sometime late Friday or early Saturday. They went through a cement wall that connected a church and the store, then cut open two safes.

Police say about $50,000 in damage was done to the building.  Police Capt. Jim Duering said investigators have some leads in what he called the “well-orchestrated” burglary.

Hastings College pauses in-person lectures, sports

HASTINGS, Neb. (AP) — Hastings College is pausing some in-person classes and all of its athletics this week after six members of the college tested positive for the coronavirus and another 54 were self-isolating or in quarantine.