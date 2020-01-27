OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Police in Omaha are investigating what caused a fire in a recreational vehicle that killed one person.
The fire was reported around 1 a.m. Saturday in southeastern Omaha, just blocks from the Missouri River. Arriving firefighters who extinguished the blaze found a person dead inside.
Officials had not identified the person by Sunday. Richard Sterba, who lives next to where the RV was parked, says he heard explosions that woke him up Saturday, saw the flames and called 911.
Sterba suspects the fire was caused by propane tanks a person living in the RV had been using to keep it warm.