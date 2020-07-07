TECUMSEH, Neb. (AP) — Authorities say a body that was found in southeast Nebraska is believed to be a man who went missing two weeks ago.
Johnson County Attorney Rick Smith said that further testing would be done to confirm that the remains found Monday in a vehicle parked in a pasture driveway near Tecumseh were those of 56-year-old Mark Swarthout, of Beatrice.
He said that efforts also are underway to determine the cause of his death.
Smith said the sheriff’s office contacted the Nebraska State Patrol to investigate. He said further investigation led them to believe it was Swarthout.