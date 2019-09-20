SHELTON, Neb. (AP) - Officials in south-central Nebraska say the bodies of two Grand Island men have been found in a subdivision sandpit pond.
The bodies were found early Friday morning after Buffalo County Sheriff's deputies were called to the scene Thursday night by a construction company worker who said one of his co-workers was missing. The company was working on a residential construction site near the sandpit.
Investigators determined that two co-workers, ages 26 and 37, had not been seen or heard from since early Thursday morning. Their bodies were found after a three-hour search.
Investigators believe the men had intended to fish at the sandpit before starting work Thursday. The circumstances leading to their deaths have not been released, but officials say no foul play is suspected.
Autopsies have been ordered. The men's names are being withheld pending notification of their family members.