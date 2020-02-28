SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (AP) — The bodies of a man and a woman have been found in a Scottsbluff storage unit and may be those of two missing people.
Authorities say the bodies were discovered Friday morning by the owner of Jerry's Self Storage, Jerry Gealy.
He's the father of a 29-year-old man reported missing over the weekend, Beau Gealy. An 18-year-old woman seen with him, Maci Baily, also was reported missing.
Authorities say confirmation of the identifies might not come until autopsies have been completed.