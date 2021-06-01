BELLEVUE, Neb. (AP) — Police in Bellevue have identified a woman killed in a shooting over the holiday weekend as 21-year-old Madyson Dennis, of Omaha.

Police say the shooting happened around 10:20 p.m. Sunday at 27th and Emiline streets in Bellevue, where officers were called for a report of gunshots. Officers found Dennis with gunshot injuries, and she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police later arrested 25-year-old Nicholas Holliday on suspicion of manslaughter, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony and tampering with physical evidence. Police have not given a motive for the shooting or said what, if any, Holliday's relationship is to Dennis.

Tags

In other news

Omaha police: Motorcyclist killed in crash on I-80 offramp

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Police in Omaha say a man has died after the motorcycle he was driving crashed as he tried to exit Interstate 80 at 60th Street.Police say the crash happened around 3:30 p.m. Sunday on an interstate offramp, killing 37-year-old Travis McQueen, of Omaha.Investigators say Mc…