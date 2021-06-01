BELLEVUE, Neb. (AP) — Police in Bellevue have identified a woman killed in a shooting over the holiday weekend as 21-year-old Madyson Dennis, of Omaha.
Police say the shooting happened around 10:20 p.m. Sunday at 27th and Emiline streets in Bellevue, where officers were called for a report of gunshots. Officers found Dennis with gunshot injuries, and she was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police later arrested 25-year-old Nicholas Holliday on suspicion of manslaughter, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony and tampering with physical evidence. Police have not given a motive for the shooting or said what, if any, Holliday's relationship is to Dennis.