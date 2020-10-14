BELLEVUE, Neb. (AP) — Police have identified a teenager shot to death in Bellevue earlier this week and announced two arrests in the case.
Police say 17-year-old Kalani Zalopany was found Monday afternoon with a gunshot wound at his mother's home in Bellevue, just south of Omaha.
Officers found the unresponsive teen after someone called 911 to report the shooting. Zalopany — a Bellevue East High School — was declared dead at the scene.
Police arrested 18-year-old Davion Snider and a 16-year-old boy on suspicion of conspiracy to commit a felony and suspicion of robbery.
Snider is being held in the Sarpy County Jail, while the 16-year-old is being held in the Douglas County Youth Center.