BELLEVUE, Neb. (AP) - An Omaha suburb is planning to scrap bicycle lanes along one of its main thoroughfares in favor of more lanes for cars.
Bellevue plans to spend $20,000 this fall to remove the 6-year-old bicycle lanes and restore Fort Crook Road to six lanes of traffic.
In 2013, the city spent $50,000, and the Nebraska Department of Transportation contributed $250,000 for the project that converted two lanes for cars into bicycle lanes.
Bellevue City Administrator Jim Ristow says the bike lanes didn't get much use and they tended to confuse drivers, especially if they were new to the city.