BELLEVUE, Neb. (AP) — A Bellevue man has been sentenced to two years in prison for moving the body of a man found shot to death in a park last year.
Twenty-one-year-old Armondo Becerra was sentenced after pleading no contest to tampering with physical evidence. Becerra is one of five people arrested in connection with the death of 19-year-old Matthew Brenden.
Brenden’s body was found on Oct. 20, 2019, in Bellevue's Faulkland Park. He had died from a single gunshot wound to the head.
Prosecutors say Becerra helped move Brenden's body from a home where he was shot to the park.