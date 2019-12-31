Ballots for Broken Bow mayor recall mailed to voters

BROKEN BOW, Neb. (AP) — Recall election ballots have been sent to registered voters in Broken Bow regarding their mayor, who's awaiting trial on two charges.

Mayor Jonathon Berghorst has pleaded not guilty and is awaiting a trial date of Jan. 29 on allegations that he threatened the job of a police officer investigating a fight outside a bar for which the mayor also has been charged.

The recall petitions say, among other things, that Berghorst has created a hostile work environment for city employees and showed no respect for the employees or members of the city's volunteer boards. He denies the allegations

