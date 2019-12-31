Ballots for Broken Bow mayor recall mailed to voters

In other news
BROKEN BOW, Neb. (AP) — Recall election ballots have been sent to registered voters in Broken Bow regarding their mayor, who's awaiting trial on two charges.Mayor Jonathon Berghorst has pleaded not guilty and is awaiting a trial date of Jan. 29 on allegations that he threatened the job of a …
LEXINGTON (AP) - Interstate 80 is slowly reopening across Nebraska, but other roads remain closed in north-central Nebraska because of blowing snow from a weekend winter storm.
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Authorities say man took his 4-year-old daughter to an Omaha police station after she was wounded when someone shot at his van.
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A 2-year-old child with bullet wounds was taken to an Omaha police station.Authorities say she arrived at the Northeast Precinct station a little before 7:30 p.m. Sunday.Lt. Nick Muller says a few minutes earlier, the department’s gunshot alert system detected shots a litt…
VALENTINE, Neb. (AP) — The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission has declared a fish salvage for Hackberry Lake on the Valentine National Wildlife Refuge south of Valentine.
HIAWATHA, Kan. (AP) — The family of a 9-year-old Kansas girl say she has died after contracting the flu.
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Police say a man has been shot to death outside a home in north Omaha. Police were called to the shooting around 7:30 p.m. Friday.
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A Las Vegas man has been sentenced to 18 months in federal prison for his behavior on a commercial flight last year that forced the plane to make an emergency landing in Nebraska.
WAHOO, Neb. (AP) — More than a thousand acres of land at Lake Wanahoo in Saunders County is available for mentored youth hunting.