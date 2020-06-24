LEXINGTON, Neb. (AP) — Bail has been at $1 million for a resident physician who is charged with fatally shooting her husband in front of their two children while stopped along a Nebraska highway.
Thirty one-year-old Kathleen Jourdan initially was held without bond on charges of second degree murder and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony.
Judge Jeffrey Wightman said at a hearing Wednesday that she must surrender her passport and remain in Nebraska if she is able to pay 10%, or $100,000, of the amount.