ASHLAND, Neb. (AP) — Authorities in eastern Nebraska are investigating an apartment fire that left one woman dead.
The fire broke out before dawn Tuesday morning in an apartment near downtown Ashland. Saunders County Sheriff Kevin Stukenholtz says the woman was rushed to a Lincoln hospital, where she was pronounced dead.
The woman's name has not been released, and no other injuries were reported.
Saunders County Attorney Joe Dobesh said an autopsy will be performed on Wednesday. The Nebraska State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire.