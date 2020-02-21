FALLS CITY, Neb. (AP) — A driver has been killed in a collision on U.S. Highway 75 in southeast Nebraska.
The crash occurred around 6:40 a.m. Wednesday, near the Nemaha County-Richardson County line. Authorities say a northbound pickup truck pulling a trailer cross the center line and struck a southbound pickup, killing its driver.
The dead man has been identified as 69-year-old Robert Hansen. He lived in Lincoln.
The other driver was taken to Nemaha County Hospital in Auburn for treatment of a minor injury. No name has been released.