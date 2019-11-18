LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) - Authorities say two people died in Lancaster County traffic accidents.
The Lancaster County Sheriff's Office says a motorcycle ran into the back of a sport utility vehicle around 3:45 p.m. Sunday, just northwest of Lincoln Airport. The SUV had stopped for a red light.
The motorcyclist died at the scene. The sheriff's office identified him as 62-year-old Michael Stover, of Lincoln. The SUV driver was not injured.
The second fatality occurred about 90 minutes later after a crash about 3 miles north of Denton. The sheriff's office says a vehicle went out of control on a gravel road, slid into a roadside ditch and struck a power pole.
The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. The sheriff's office identified him as 55-year-old Jeffrey Vanlent, who lived in rural Denton.