Authorities release names of York collision victims

YORK, Neb. (AP) — Authorities have released the names of a driver who was killed and another who was injured in collisions with a semitrailer on the south end of York.The crash occurred Tuesday evening at a U.S. Highway 81 intersection.Police say a car driven by 77-year-old Leon Neemeyer, of…
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A woman charged after the Omaha drowning death of her infant great-granddaughter has been sentenced to two years of probation.Court records say 63-year-old Sandra Laravie pleaded guilty Tuesday to attempted negligent child abuse resulting in death. Prosecutors had reduced …
SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (AP) — The director of the airport in Scottsbluff is under investigation and has been placed on paid administrative leave.The airport board chairman, Bob Unzicker, says the investigation of Raul Aguallo has been turned over to the Nebraska State Patrol.Unzicker said it's al…
YORK, Neb. (AP) — Authorities say a driver was killed in a collision involving two cars and a semitrailer on the south end of York.First responders were sent to an intersection just east of U.S. Highway 81 a little before 6 p.m. Tuesday.Authorities say one car driver died and the other was t…
MALCOLM, Neb. (AP) — Authorities say a three-vehicle crash in Lancaster County left one of the drivers dead and two others injured.First responders were dispatched around 9:10 p.m. Tuesday to a spot east of Malcolm on Nebraska Highway 79. Authorities say a southbound sport utility vehicle an…
HASTINGS, Neb. (AP) — A Nebraska man who was acquitted of a murder charge has been imprisoned for conspiring to commit a robbery in Hastings.Daniel Harden was sentenced Tuesday to 40 to 44 years. He was charged with first-degree murder, a weapons count and conspiracy to commit robbery. But j…
WAVERLY, Neb. (AP) — Authorities say a woman who fell off a bridge while stargazing has been transferred from a Lincoln hospital to one in Omaha.
LOUP CITY, Neb. (AP) — Authorities say an ice jam is causing minor flooding near Loup City in central Nebraska's Sherman County.The National Weather Service has issued a flood advisory that is scheduled to expire Tuesday afternoon.The flooding is occurring in low-lying areas near the Nebrask…
BROKEN BOW, Neb. (AP) — The president of the Broken Bow City Council has taken over as mayor following the recall of his predecessor, who's awaiting a criminal trial.Rod Sonnichsen was sworn in Friday to replace Jonathon Berghorst, who voters removed from office last week. The recall petitio…