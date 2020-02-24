OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — One person was taken to a hospital Monday after being injured by an apartment fire in north-central Omaha.

Firefighters were sent to the Kensington Woods Apartments at 8:05 a.m. after a caller told a 911 dispatcher that people were trapped in the building.

Firefighters battled flames in the building's attic, and the fire was declared out at 8:30 a.m.

The injured person was taken in serious condition to the hospital. No name has been released, and no other injuries have been reported. The fire cause is being investigated. 

