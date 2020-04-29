ASHLAND, Neb. (AP) — Authorities in eastern Nebraska have identified a woman killed an apartment fire this week.
Saunders County Attorney Joseph Dobesh says 69-year-old Jeanette Morley died at a Lincoln hospital from injuries she sustained in the early Tuesday fire.
Officials say the fire broke out before dawn Tuesday in an apartment near downtown Ashland. Dobesh said an autopsy has been scheduled.
The Nebraska State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire, but investigators say the fire it is believed to have been accidental.