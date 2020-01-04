UTICA, Neb. (AP) — Authorities have released the identity of a man killed in a New Year's Day stabbing in southeastern Nebraska.

Court records say 39-year-old Stephen Jones, of Lincoln, died Wednesday after being stabbed twice in his right side in the front yard of a home in Utica, about 35 miles west of Lincoln.

The Seward County Sheriff's Office says witnesses told deputies the stabbing started with an argument in the home's basement, which led to a physical fight.

Another man, 27-year-old Donnie Polcyn Jr. has been arrested on suspicion of second-degree murder and use of a weapon to commit a felony.

Tags

In other news

Man takes plea deal in central Nebraska crash deaths of 3

ST. PAUL, Neb. (AP) — A Feb. 3 sentencing has been scheduled for a man who took a plea deal in three central Nebraska crash deaths.Jessie Scarlett, of Central City, pleaded no contest last month to vehicular homicide and vehicular homicide involving an unborn child.Court records say prosecut…

Regulators to review handling of water problem at nuke plant

BROWNVILLE, Neb. (AP) — Federal inspectors plan to review how well a Nebraska nuclear power plant handled a water service safety problem blamed on a silt buildup from the Missouri River.The river overwhelmed levees along its length last spring. The Nuclear Regulatory Commission said in a new…

Suspect arrested in fatal Seward County stabbing

UTICA, Neb. (AP) — Authorities have arrested a man suspected in a fatal stabbing in the Seward County community of Utica.Deputies arrested the man at the scene early Wednesday morning. Online court records don't show that he's been formally charged yet.He was booked into jail on suspicion of…

E-cigarette ban now in place in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Electronic cigarette use is now prohibited in places of employment and indoor public places in Lincoln.The ordinance change approved by the City Council Dec. 16 went into effect Wednesday with the start of the new year.Violation is a misdemeanor, but police and the count…

Ballots for Broken Bow mayor recall mailed to voters

BROKEN BOW, Neb. (AP) — Recall election ballots have been sent to registered voters in Broken Bow regarding their mayor, who's awaiting trial on two charges.Mayor Jonathon Berghorst has pleaded not guilty and is awaiting a trial date of Jan. 29 on allegations that he threatened the job of a …