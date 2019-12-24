Authorities ID man killed in Lincoln construction accident

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Authorities have released the name of a man killed in a construction accident at a downtown Lincoln parking garage.

He was identified as 47-year-old Rocael Lopez-Lopez, who lived in Crete. The accident happened Friday afternoon on the top floor of the Que Place garage, which is being used as a staging area for a condominium-office project being built next to the garage.

Authorities say Lopez-Lopez was assembling a metal form for a wall when the form fell on him.

