The Lancaster County Sheriff's Office says 30-year-old Bryan Simpson, of Valparaiso, died in the Tuesday night crash.
Investigators say Simpson was driving a sport utility vehicle southbound on Nebraska Highway 79 east of Malcolm when his SUV collided with a northbound pickup truck.
A car also hit Simpson's SUV, which burst into flames. Simpson died at the scene.
The drivers of the two other vehicles were treated for minor injuries.
Officials say poor weather conditions may have been a factor in the crash.