Authorities ID Lincoln couple as victims of I-80 crash

Tags
In other news
LEXINGTON, Neb. (AP) — Authorities have released the names of a Lincoln man who was killed and his wife, who was injured, in a rollover accident along Interstate 80 in central Nebraska.The Dawson County Sheriff's Office identified the man as 33-year-old Brendan Troutman and his wife as 28-ye…
MCCOOK, Neb. (AP) — Officials say an inmate was caught less than an hour after escaping from the state Work Ethic Camp in McCook.Authorities say Ryan Lykens left the camp just before 9:30 a.m. Tuesday. Staffers had noticed that razor wire along the fence line had been pushed aside, and they …
IMPERIAL, Neb. (AP) — Two people accused of kidnapping and killing a woman in southwest Nebraska have pleaded not guilty.Chase County District Court records say Kevin German, of Colorado Springs, Colorado, and Keonna Carter, of Taylorsville, Utah, entered the pleas Tuesday to charges of firs…
ALLIANCE, Neb. (AP) — A highway collision in the Nebraska Panhandle has claimed the life of one driver and seriously injured another.
LEXINGTON, Neb. (AP) — A rollover accident has killed one person and injured another along Interstate 80 in central Nebraska's Dawson County.The crash occurred around 11:45 a.m. Sunday, about 3 miles east of Lexington. Authorities say a westbound pickup truck ran into the median and then rol…
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (AP) — A former director of the North Platte Housing Authorities has been given three years of probation and 24 days of jail time.Forty-four-year-old Jennifer Smith was sentenced Monday. She'd pleaded no contest to felony theft. Prosecutors dropped other charges in exchang…
PLATTSMOUTH, Neb. (AP) — Authorities say three people were taken to an Omaha hospital after being rescued from a residential fire in Plattsmouth.The fire was reported about 12:30 p.m. Monday at a home about two blocks west of City Hall.A 13-year-old girl and an 18-year-old woman were treated…
LEXINGTON, Neb. (AP) — A driver involved in a collision that killed three people in her car is scheduled to be sentenced April 3 in Lexington.
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — The Lincoln school district is about to take a major step in the recovery from a fire that destroyed the district office more than eight years ago.The school board is expected to vote next month on a nearly $1.15 million project agreement to build a backup data center.It…