OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Douglas County authorities have identified three people found dead in a home north of Omaha earlier this week.
The Douglas County Sheriff's Office says in a news release that deputies found the victims dead Monday afternoon in the Ponca Hills neighborhood north of Omaha when a person who went to the home for a child custody exchange found them.
Officials say the dead are 24-year-old Michael Stewart, 32-year-old Michael Hansen and 24-year-old Courtney McGuire, all of Omaha.
Medics declared them dead at the scene. Officials are investigating whether the three died of drug overdoses, and an initial investigation showed no signs of acute illness or foul play.