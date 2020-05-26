PLATTSMOUTH, Neb. (AP) — A woman who worked as an athletic trainer has been sentenced to 30 days in jail for giving alcohol to Plattsmouth High School students.

Twenty seven-year-old Ashley Torske, of Bellevue, was sentenced last week in Cass County after she pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor count of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

In exchange, prosecutors dropped four counts of procuring alcohol for a minor. Torske is set to begin serving her sentence June 1.

Prosecutors say Torske admitted to investigators that she had given alcohol to minors in December and January.

Torske worked for an athletic training company, not the Plattsmouth Community Schools. 

