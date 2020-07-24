LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Police say an arrest has been made in the shooting death of a woman who was hit by a bullet as she rode on a Lincoln city bus.

Twenty eight-year-old Joel Jones Jr., of Lincoln, has been arrested on suspicion of second-degree murder and several weapons counts in the Thursday afternoon death of 69-year-old Sharon Johnson.

Police say Johnson was the only passenger on the eastbound bus when a bullet entered it through the driver's side and hit her in the head.

Johnson was taken to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead. Johnson's killing is Lincoln’s third homicide in July and the city’s seventh for the year.

