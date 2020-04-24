LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — The Lancaster County Sheriff's Office has announced an arrest in a February crash that left a young woman dead.
The crash happened late the night of Feb. 15 when two vehicles headed in opposite directions collided, killing one driver, 20-year-old Morgan Rodgers of Lincoln.
The other driver was taken to a Lincoln hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Sheriff's officials said Friday that the other driver, 34-year-old Jeffrey Woutzke of Auburn, was arrested Thursday and has been charged in a warrant with felony motor vehicle homicide and possession of a controlled substance.
Investigators say Woutzke was under the influence of an undisclosed drug and driving on the wrong side of the road at the time of the head-on crash.