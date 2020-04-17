BLAIR, Neb. (AP) — Police say at least one officer in the small eastern Nebraska town of Blair shot and killed a man armed with a rifle during a domestic disturbance call.
The shooting happened around 10 p.m. Wednesday night, when police were called to a home to quell a disturbance.
Blair Police Capt. Aaron Barrow says officers and deputies with the Washington County Sheriff's Office entered the home and were confronted by a man armed with a rifle. The man was then shot.
He died at a hospital. The Nebraska State Patrol, which is conducting an investigation into the shooting, on Thursday identified the man as 39-year-old Leslie Flynn.