OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Omaha Public Schools has approved a nearly $1 million settlement for the family of a young student who was sexually assaulted by a former elementary school teacher.
The district's school board approved a $935,000 settlement Monday night. The money will go to the family of a girl assaulted by Gregory Sedlacek, a former teacher at Fontenelle Elementary School who is serving decades in prison for molesting six students.
Last month, the board approved a $625,000 settlement with the family of another student whom Sedlacek assaulted.