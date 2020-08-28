McCOOK, Neb. (AP) — A 79-year-old McCook woman is being held on $5 million bond after being charged with killing her husband as he slept.
Lavetta Langdon appeared in court Thursday in the death of 78-year-old Larry Langdon. McCook police Detective Kevin Hodgson said Lavetta Langdon shot her husband in the chest as he slept.
He said the couple had fought and Larry Langdon allegedly punched his wife in the face several times before he fell asleep.
The detective said Lavetta Langdon had complained of domestic violence from her husband for the last 30 years. She is charged with first-degree murder and use of a deadly weapon.