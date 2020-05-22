LEXINGTON, Neb. (AP) — A Platte Center woman has been sentenced to five years in prison for causing a 2018 crash that killed three of her passengers and seriously injured another.
Twenty-one-year-old Angelique Kampmann was sentenced Thursday in Dawson County District Court.
She had pleaded no contest in January to three counts of attempted vehicular homicide and one count of driving under the influence, causing serious injury.
Investigators have said Kampmann was driving south on Oct. 16, 2018, when she ran a stop sign and collided with an eastbound vehicle on U.S. Highway 30 near Elm Creek.
Three passengers in her car all died at the scene.