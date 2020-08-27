LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A Nebraska county prosecutor says two people arrested in the shooting of a Lincoln police officer will be charged Thursday with escape, but face additional charges pending investigation into the the shooting.
The Lancaster County Attorney's Office says 17-year-old Felipe Vazquez and 19-year-old Orion Ross were expected to be in court Thursday afternoon.
Police say the officer was shot Wednesday morning as he sought to serve an arrest warrant on Vazquez in connection with the March stabbing death of another man.
The officer who was shot, a 23-year veteran, was in critical condition and underwent surgery Wednesday afternoon. Police haven't released his name.