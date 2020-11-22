OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Authorities have arrested two people during a protest over the deadly police shooting of a Black man during a Nebraska traffic stop.

The protesters called Friday on police to release video footage of the shooting death of Kenneth Jones.

Police said in a news release that the 35-year-old reached for a gun that he had in his waistband before he was shot Thursday night.

Police arrested one woman on suspicion of destruction of property and disorderly conduct and a man on suspicion of third degree assault on an officer and carrying a concealed weapon.

