LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Prosecutors say two men accused in the killings of two people during a violent home invasion robbery in Lincoln last year have entered pleas to reduced charges in the case.
Twenty-three-year-old Jesse Foster pleaded no contest Monday to conspiracy to commit robbery and 26-year-old Sylvester LeBlanc Jr. pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit burglary.
Both had previously been charged with first-degree murder in the July 2019 deaths of 34-year-old Audrea Craig and 26-year-old Martae Green.
Police say Craig was found shot to death in her home following a break-in there by several men.
Police say Green was among those who forced their way into Craig's home and that Craig fatally shot Green.