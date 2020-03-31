LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A 15-year-old boy has been accused of stabbing to death a Lincoln man earlier this month.
Court records say the teenager was arrested Monday and is charged with second-degree murder and a weapons count.
Police say officers sent to a central Lincoln apartment March 8 found 36-year-old Edward Varejcka stabbed and a friend trying to resuscitate him.
The officers took over until medics arrived, but the efforts failed to keep him alive.
Three people have been charged so far with aiding and abetting or being accessories to Varejcka's slaying.