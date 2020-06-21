SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (AP) — Authorities say a 38-year-old Scottsbluff man died and another man was hurt in a rollover crash.

The Scottsbluff County Sheriff’s Department says the crash happened around 11:30 p.m. Friday near the intersection of Spring Creek Road and U.S. Highway 26.

A Nebraska State Trooper who witnessed the one-vehicle crash reported the vehicle was on fire with one man inside after the crash and one man had been ejected.

The 38-year-old died at the scene of the crash. A 32-year-old man from Scottsbluff was taken to a hospital with injuries that aren’t considered life threatening.

The sheriff’s office said neither man was wearing a seat belt. 

