OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A 41-year-old man died after he was wounded by gunfire while driving in north Omaha early Sunday.

Omaha Police said they found the man inside a car that crashed near 60th Avenue and NW Radial Highway shortly before 2 a.m. Sunday.  

Police said Obdoo Walker died at the scene of the crash. A short while later, officers found another man with a gunshot wound a couple blocks away from the crash.

That 43-year-old man said he had been in the car with Walker and fled after the crash. The 43-year-old was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

