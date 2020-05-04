KEARNEY, Neb. (AP) — A 17-year-old boy who escaped from a Kearney juvenile center was recaptured but three other escapees remain at large.
The Nebraska State Patrol says one juvenile was arrested early Monday after a pursuit near Grand Island.
Patrol spokesman Cody Thomas says a trooper tried to stop a speeding car on Interstate 80 but the driver sped away.
During the pursuit, the car reached speeds of more than 125 mph before another trooper successfully deployed spike strips.
He and the others escaped from the he Youth Rehabilitation and Treatment Center in Kearney on Sunday night.