LINCOLN - States across the nation have seen the number of coronavirus cases rise significantly lately, but in Nebraska cases remain relatively low compared to a couple of months ago.
Governor Pete Ricketts tells News Talk WJAG, every county outside of Douglas, Sarpy, and Lancaster Counties have seen single digit daily cases.
With the lower number of cases, Ricketts says the Loup Basin Public Health Department has been able to move into phase four of the directed health measures and the North Central District Health Department will be in it starting August 1st.
"It opens up the opportunities for larger crowds to be able to gather. We take off some of the restrictions on outdoor activities for example and we move a lot of the requirements we had in our directed health measures into guidance."
Ricketts says the state will work with the other health districts and help them make the decision of if or when to go to phase four.
He says they continue to take the DHM’s on a step by step basis so that the virus stays controlled in Nebraska, the hospital system doesn’t get overwhelmed, and students can get back in the classroom this fall.