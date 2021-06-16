NORFOLK - For years Nebraska State Treasurer John Murante has been pushing for passage of a bill that creates new financial literacy curriculum in schools, and it was finally passed this legislative session.
Murante tells News Talk WJAG, LB 452 will require every student to take a personal finance and financial literacy course before they graduate high school.
He says a lot of schools throughout the state already have some sort of personal finance and financial literacy class which is fantastic.
"So many people recognize how critical it is for students to graduate from high school with basic budgeting skills, knowing what good and bad debt is, establishing credit, student loan debt, and thinking about how the decisions you make today will have long lasting impacts."
Murante says the NEST 529 College Savings Plan is considered a part of financial literacy as money can be put into it which can then help with tuition debt.