NORFOLK - Fifteen state treasurers including Nebraska’s joined together on a letter opposing the Biden Administration’s pressure on banks to divest from the fossil fuel industry.
State Treasurer John Murante tells News Talk WJAG, the Biden Administration is trying to prevent banks from loaning money that would be in their best interest to energy companies.
Murante says the energy industry is critical to the economy of Nebraska and the nation.
"It would be a job killer and drive up the cost of gasoline which is already skyrocketing. The Biden Administration needs to get out of the way and let the economy roar. We were on the path to have a booming economy when President Trump left office and if they would just get out of the way, the economy would be so much better."
Murante says the next step is to wait and see how the Biden Administration responds. Hopefully they choose to be good partners and make good policy decisions.