Turkey

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission has suspended the sale of nonresident spring turkey hunting permits in order to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease, COVID-19.

Nonresidents who already bought permits will be able to use them but will not be able to purchase additional permits. Nonresidents with Nebraska turkey permits will be contacted by Game and Parks through email with additional information, including potential refunds.

Nebraska’s spring turkey season opened March 25 for archers. The shotgun season opens April 11 for youths and April 18 for adults. All turkey seasons close May 31.

Tags

In other news

Property tax bill in limbo with Nebraska session on pause

Property tax bill in limbo with Nebraska session on pause

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska lawmakers who are pushing a package to lower property taxes won some extra time to make a deal with opponents last month when the coronavirus pandemic brought their session to a halt, but so far, it doesn’t appear that anyone is budging.

Nebraska governor extends order limiting gatherings

Nebraska governor extends order limiting gatherings

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Gov. Pete Ricketts has expanded to all 93 Nebraska counties an enforceable order that limits gatherings to fewer than 10 and closes many non-essential businesses and services.The expanded order Friday night followed yet another case of community-spread COVID-19, this time …

Game and Parks closing overnight camping through May 8

Game and Parks closing overnight camping through May 8

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission is barring people from camping overnight at state parks, state recreation areas and wildlife management areas as part of the effort to limit the spread of COVID-19.