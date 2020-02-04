Senator Tim Gragert

LINCOLN - A Northeast Nebraska senator is pleased with the work so far of a new task force created last year.

Senator Tim Gragert of Creighton introduced LB 243 last session which created the Healthy Soils Task Force.

Gragert says since then Governor Ricketts appointed 14 members to the task force, representing production agriculture, agribusiness, Natural Resource Districts, environmental organizations, and academic experts in the fields of agriculture and natural resources.

"The task force, which is charged with developing a comprehensive healthy soils initiative and action plan, has met numerous times since last summer. Another meeting is scheduled for February 6. Additionally, task force members have broken out into four subcommittees: Economics, Education, Ecosystem Services, and Initiative. The subcommittees are meeting in between our full task force meetings."

Gragert added the task force is to submit its comprehensive action plan and report its findings and recommendations to the Governor and the Agriculture Committee of the Legislature by January 1, 2021.

To stay up to date with the task force, go to NDA.Nebraska.Gov/HealthySoils.

