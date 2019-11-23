The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission
Eric Fowler; NEBRASKAland Magazine

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) - The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission has set a Nov. 30 deadline for public comments on potential changes to duck zone and goose unit boundaries.

Federal authorities allow changes to duck zone boundaries every five years, and Game and Parks has paired this with goose unit boundary changes.

Duck zones and goose units let states coordinate duck and goose migration patterns and hunter preferences with hunting season dates for different areas within states.

Hunters can find more information and provide input on the commission website.

