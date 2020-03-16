LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A state report says the Nebraska unemployment rate dropped to 2.9% in January down a tenth of a point from the revised December figure of 3%.
The Nebraska Labor Department says in a report issued Monday that the rate also was a tenth of a point under the 3% figure reported for January 2019.
The national seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for January was 3.6%, up a tenth from the December 2019 rate of 3.5% and down four-tenths of a point from the January 2019 rate of 4%.
The January unemployment rate for Madison, Pierce and Stanton counties is 2.6 percent...up 0.2 percent from December.